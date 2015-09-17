Skip the Bacon: 9 Best Vegetarian Breakfasts to Make This Weekend

From amazing enchiladas to fluffy quiche, here are nine incredible meatless breakfast recipes that are so good you won't miss bacon.
1. Vegetarian Breakfast Enchiladas with Eggs and Sweet Potatoes
Genius blogger Molly Yeh's hearty enchiladas are great for a crowd.
2. Buckwheat Crêpes with Herbed Soft-Scrambled Eggs
These savory breakfast crêpes feature custardy scrambled eggs.
3. Oversize Breakfast Biscuits
Classic strawberry jam is the perfect filling for these delicious, flaky biscuits.
4. Quinoa and Oatmeal Baked with Apples and Cinnamon
Get ready for fall with this healthy breakfast casserole.
5. Egg Sandwich with Mustard Greens and Avocado
This fantastic, meatless breakfast sandwich is ideal for eating on the go.
6. Over-the-Top Mushroom Quiche
Oyster mushrooms add meaty flavor to star chef Thomas Keller's incredible high-rising quiche.
7. Breakfast Fried Brown Rice
Put leftover cooked rice to good use the next morning by mixing it with chopped spinach and eggs.
8. Coconut Pancakes
Shredded coconut sprinkled onto the batter gets nicely toasted as the pancakes cook.
9. Spiced Yogurt Muffins
These terrific cinnamon-spiced breakfast muffins are rich in calcium and low in fat.
