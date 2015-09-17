Skip the Bacon: 9 Best Vegetarian Breakfasts to Make This Weekend

Vegetarian breakfasts don't have to be bland or boring. From amazing enchiladas to fluffy quiche, here are nine incredible meatless breakfast recipes that are so good you won't miss bacon.

1. Vegetarian Breakfast Enchiladas with Eggs and Sweet Potatoes

Genius blogger Molly Yeh's hearty enchiladas are great for a crowd.

2. Buckwheat Crêpes with Herbed Soft-Scrambled Eggs

These savory breakfast crêpes feature custardy scrambled eggs.

3. Oversize Breakfast Biscuits

Classic strawberry jam is the perfect filling for these delicious, flaky biscuits.

4. Quinoa and Oatmeal Baked with Apples and Cinnamon

Get ready for fall with this healthy breakfast casserole.

5. Egg Sandwich with Mustard Greens and Avocado

This fantastic, meatless breakfast sandwich is ideal for eating on the go.

6. Over-the-Top Mushroom Quiche

Oyster mushrooms add meaty flavor to star chef Thomas Keller's incredible high-rising quiche.

"I love quiche, but it has to be several inches high and made right," says star chef Thomas Keller. This recipe certainly fits those requirements. PHOTO © KANA OKADA

7. Breakfast Fried Brown Rice

Put leftover cooked rice to good use the next morning by mixing it with chopped spinach and eggs.

8. Coconut Pancakes

Shredded coconut sprinkled onto the batter gets nicely toasted as the pancakes cook.

9. Spiced Yogurt Muffins

These terrific cinnamon-spiced breakfast muffins are rich in calcium and low in fat.

These ingeniously moist muffins from Fraîche baker Jennifer Musty are rich in calcium and low in fat.

Related: Healthy Breakfasts

Egg Breakfast Recipes

More Great Vegetarian Recipes