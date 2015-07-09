Six Sugar Cookie Upgrades for National Sugar Cookie Day

F&W Editors
July 09, 2015

Break out your rolling pins—National Sugar Cookie Day is here! Skip the boring store-bought slice-and-bake dough and opt instead for a buttery, crispy homemade recipe. Here, six awesome sugar cookie upgrades: 

1. Candied Orange Sugar Cookies
Super star chef Suzanne Goin, who used to work at Berkeley, California's Chez Panisse, adapted these sugar-edged cookies from the Chez Panisse Desserts cookbook.

2. Crisp Cinnamon Sugar Cookies
This simple recipe is a great base for any number of flavoring and spice combinations. Try replacing the cinnamon and vanilla with ginger, nutmeg and lemon oil, or with orange oil, orange zest and a few drops of brewed espresso.

3. Lemon-Scented Sugar Cookies
Freshly grated lemon zest brightens up these buttery cookies.

4. Double-Ginger Sugar Cookies
These especially crispy cookies call for baking soda instead of baking powder.

5. Iced Brown Sugar Cookies
The white frosting on this cookie has a bit of brown sugar, which adds a great color and flavor. 

6. Ginger-Studded Sugar Cookies
This sweet, candied-ginger dough can be rolled out and cut into any shape or formed into logs and refrigerated for simple slice-and-bake cookies.

