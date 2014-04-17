Singapore Guide: Where to Find Snails with Bone Marrow and Beef Heart Salad

F&W's travel experts searched the globe for the year's best eating experiences. Here, eight amazing spots in Singapore.

&SONS

Super-formal restaurants once led Singapore's dining scene; now it's all about casual spots like this Venetian gastropub. Snails with bone marrow is a standout dish. 20 Cross St., China Square Central, #01-19; sons.com.sg

Bacchanalia

At this restaurant/party, there are compartments for shoes so guests can dance on tables. The decadent comfort food includes foie gras satay and tartare with caviar. 23A Coleman St.; bacchanalia.asia

Candlenut

At his new, larger restaurant, Malcolm Lee continues to preserve Singapore's hawker fare and labor-intensive Peranakan "grandmother" cuisine, like his family's coconut chicken curry. 331 New Bridge Rd.; candlenut.com.sg

Ding Dong

This fun Southeast Asian restaurant has shared plates like pork buns and fried quail eggs, and a long craft cocktail list. 23 Ann Siang Rd.; dingdong.com.sg

Naked Finn

More urban beach shack than restaurant, Naked Finn has lightly grilled shrimp and lobster. 41 Malan Rd., Gillman Barracks; nakedfinn.com

Immigrants

Former hawker-stand owner Damian D'Silva, known as Big D, cooks traditional foods like a near-extinct dish of braised pork innards. 467 Joo Chiat Rd.; immigrants-gastrobar.com

Wolf

Alysia Chan studied with London's offal-happy Fergus Henderson before opening this nose-to-tail spot. Organ meat is a staple here, so locals have embraced the beef-heart salad. 18 Gemmill Ln.

Burnt Ends

Peng Loh launches big hotels and restaurants around the globe. For Burnt Ends, he hired grill-obsessed Australian Dave Pynt to cook refined barbecue. burntends.com.sg

