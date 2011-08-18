The Simplest Way to Eat Chicken

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Dan Lyons

Chicken-and-Leek Stew

“I don’t go away,” the tenacious Jamie Oliver tells his profiler in the September issue of Outside magazine. The beloved Brit, who transformed England’s school lunches with healthier, less processed foods, hasn’t quite swept across the US with equal success. But while low ratings endanger the viability of a third season of Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution on ABC, Oliver isn’t giving up on the American school system. He maintains his battle cry that delicious food can be quick and uncomplicated, and his Simplest Chicken-and-Leek Stew is no different.