The Simple Pasta Everyone Should Eat Before They Die

Seattle chef Jason Stratton is known for serving incredible Piedmontese dishes like his Tajarin pasta with butter and sage. "As simple as that dish is, there's so many things that could go wrong with it," says Stratton. Watch as Stratton shares how he went from studying avant-garde poetry in Spain to opening an Italian restaurant.
