The Simple Pasta Everyone Should Eat Before They Die

Seattle chef Jason Stratton is known for serving incredible Piedmontese dishes like his Tajarin pasta with butter and sage.

F&W Editors
February 24, 2015

Watch as Stratton shares how he went from studying avant-garde poetry in Spain to opening an Italian restaurant.

