Simone Biles Always Eats This Food After Competing

Though Simone Biles already has the reputation—and medals—of a much older, more experienced athlete, at the end of the day she is a 19-year-old, and has food preferences like one. The gymnastics superstar, who just took home the Women's All-Around gold in Rio, blowing the rest of the competition out of the water, recently dished to ABC News about her go-to post-event meal.

"It doesn't matter if I don't win a self-gold, after every meet I have pizza. Pepperoni pizza," Biles said following team U.S.A.'s first-place finish in the team competition. During training, Biles sticks to a decidedly less greasy diet plan. In an interview with Women's Health, she laid out her typical training diet: Kellogg's Red Berries or egg whites for breakfast, chicken or fish for lunch and dinner at home with the family. But once the games have concluded and the medals have been awarded, the cheesy fun begins.

In fact, Biles loves pepperoni pizza so much that she even shared a snapshot of one on her Instagram, among photos of her competitions and routines. The Boomerang post, which dramatically swoops in on the pie, is captioned "h a p p i n n e s s"—showing her devotion to the dough.

If Biles is looking for an Olympic buddy to eat pizza with, Ryan Lochte might be the perfect fit. The celebrated swimmer eats New York style pizza and chicken wings for his cheat day meal every single Friday—and has only missed it six times in his life. A pizza-loving match made in heaven.