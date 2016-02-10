"Sideways," The Acclaimed Book-Turned-Movie, Is Heading to the Stage

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child may currently be the hottest ticket in London right now, but theater-goers of a slightly more ... advanced generation have something else to look forward to. Sideways, the novel by Rex Pickett that was made into a movie in 2004, is now getting the West End treatment: According to The Drinks Business, it's currently being adapted for the London stage.

The movie, about two middle-aged men who go on a road trip through California wine country, was a critically-acclaimed hit when it was released more than a decade ago in the United States. Among wine-lovers, it was also a source of mild controversy. In the movie, star Paul Giamatti goes on a drunken rant about his love for Pinot Noir—which he ends with an outburst about his distaste for Merlot. Some people claim that the movie was responsible for something now known as the "Sideways Effect"—a downturn in Merlot sales following the release of the film. (Whether or not the so-called Sideways Effect was a real thing remains up for debate.) We're skeptical, but happy to raise a glass of Pinot to the news regardless!

The London play will be directed by David Grindley and produced by Matt Chisling and Amy Anzel, whose company is called, tellingly, Pinot Productions Limited. It's slated to have a limited run in St. James Theatre from May through July of 2016. The cast has not yet been announced.