Shopping for a Cause

© Photo Courtesy Fonté Coffee RoastersTonight, Seattle's Fonté Coffee Roasters will gather some of the city's best food artisans for a Shop Local Holiday Happy Hour at Fonté Cafe and Wine Bar, which opened last year. The event includes a tasting with master roaster Steve Smith (who came to Fonté 20 years ago to focus on small-lot roasting after his time at Starbucks); holiday-themed chocolates (like gingerbread chocolate bars) from Theo Chocolate; and wines from the Small Lot Co-Op and Heaven's Cave Cellars. A portion of the proceeds from the event go to the Pike Market Child Care and Preschool, which helps low-income families with care and healthy meals for children. Another bonus: All proceeds from purchases of Fonté's excellent, limited-edition Holiday Blend (left), a delicious low-acid coffee with citrus notes, go to the same cause.