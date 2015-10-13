Shonda Rhimes on Her Two-Turkey Strategy and Baking Pie at Midnight

Shonda Rhimes, the creator of Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy, shares her favorite Holiday traditions.

Her New Book, Year of Yes

I have some social anxiety, so I resolved to fight that by saying yes to everything that scares me for a year. I gave Dartmouth’s 2014 commencement address to 14,000 people. It was insane! I also said yes to getting healthy and lost 110 pounds. I did it by deciding, If it’s not organic, I’m not eating it.

Risky Eating

Everyone says, “I’ll try anything once.” I’ll eat absolutely anything more than once. What if you only try something once, but it was cooked badly?

Scandalous Nights

Olivia’s wine-and-popcorn tradition on Scandal was 100 percent how I used to spend my nights. I love Dead Letter Office Shiraz. It’s funky and great, from a small producer.

Summer of Cocktails

Last summer, I was obsessed with sidecars. A good one is amazing; a bad one tastes like syrup. I go with my kids to a resort in Vermont called The Tyler Place—they make the best sidecars.

Her Back-Pocket Dishes

When I get the time to cook, I always go back to Julia Child’s roast chicken. I’m terrible at cooking fish. I’m just really destructive to fish.

Deep-Dish Delivery

This is controversial, but I think thin-crust pizza is disgusting. On Christmas Eve, I have deep-dish pizza flown in from Chicago. I like Aurelio’s, which is a thinner crust but still Chicago-style.

Thanksgiving Tradition

The West Coast half of my family always gets together at my house. We order a smoked turkey and also roast one in the oven. I make hot potato salad, three-cheese mac and cheese, and brussels sprouts with bacon—everything that’s bad for you.

Midnight in the Kitchen

Because my schedule for the shows is so crazy, I bake when I get home at midnight. I’ve made some really good apple pies. I’m determined to truly master at least one thing.

