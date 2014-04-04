A Shockingly Good New Vegan Mayo

Last winter, I had the opportunity to visit my very first food lab—Hampton Creek Foods in San Francisco—where they were putting the finishing touches on their new egg-free mayonnaise, Just Mayo. Ever the open-minded but cocky skeptic, I was happy to be subjected to a mayonnaise blind tasting, especially because I have definite opinions about Miracle Whip and Hellman's; obviously I'd pick my favorite-since-childhood brand. Maybe it had something to do with the intimidation of tasting in front of 4 white-coated young scientists, but I picked their vegan gmo-free mayo over all the others. Somehow they've managed to put a yellow pea to work in place of eggs to create a luscious and delicious mayo that's perfect on sandwiches or burgers or used as the base for a cheater aioli or rouille.

