Shea Gallante’s Delicious Accident

Shea Gallante, chef-partner of NYC’s Ciano and an F&W Best New Chef 2005, is a pasta whiz, but one of his favorite recipes started with a mistake. "One day, someone in the kitchen overcooked pistachios meant for another dish," Gallante remembers from his days at the now-closed Cru. Instead of tossing away the nuts, he crushed them, and added them to pappardelle with porcini mushrooms. Too browned for the intended dish, the roasted pistachios added a toasty, nutty crunch that improved upon the already winning pasta. A no-fuss weeknight meal, the dish can be ready in under an hour and the mushroom sauce can even be made ahead and refrigerated up to two days in advance. If you have difficulty finding porcini mushrooms, says Gallante, any mushrooms—except trumpet—would work well in this umami-packed recipe.

