Chef Shawn McClain’s foie gras custard brûlée is one of the only dishes that's stayed on the menu since Sage opened in 2009 in Las Vegas. The sweet and rich custard is made with foie gras, cream, egg yolks, brandy and spices like allspice, coriander and white pepper. After baking, it’s sprinkled with sugar-in-the-raw and brûléed. “We serve it with seasonal accompaniments, from stewed sour cherries to nuts to brittles, and serve it with a little salt-and-sugar brioche,” McClain says. “We also make a torchon of foie gras, which we freeze and then finely grate on top like foie gras snow. It is good, I’m not going to lie. It’s incredibly decadent, as you can imagine.”

