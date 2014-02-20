Sharpen Your Knives for Top Chef Casting Calls

Calling all wannabe cheftestants! Bravo recently announced season 12 of Top Chef and casting has already begun across the country. Next week on Monday, February 24, there will be an open call for anyone and everyone who thinks that they could chop, slice and sear their way to the next Top Chef finale. It will be held appropriately at Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio’s Colicchio & Sons restaurant in New York’s Meatpacking District from 10am-1pm. For more information on other casting call locations in Chicago and Los Angeles, visit TopChefCasting.com. Then, start practicing with incredible recipes from Top Chef alumni.

