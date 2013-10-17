Share Your Photos of Beautiful, Colorful, Delicious Squash

F&W is kicking off a new series that highlights a different ingredient obsession each month. Throughout October, we’re squash-spotting with the hashtag #FWMuse. Some of our favorite chefs have already posted photos of their new squash dishes on Instagram. Jonathan Waxman recently presented some very tasty-looking roasted delicata squash with caponata at New York’s Barbuto (for a blockbuster Alex’s Lemonade Stand charity event).

At Toro in New York, Spain jetsetter Jamie Bissonnette created a showstopping dish of braised lamb over creamy hubbard squash with peanuts and prunes. And Uchi pastry chef and culinary director Philip Speer is turning out this beautiful goat cheese, brown butter and kabocha squash dessert (left) for guests in Texas.

Think of #FWMuse as a seasonal moodboard and feel free to tag squash dishes you make or eat in restaurants, gourd-filled scenes from your favorite farmers’ market, as well as any squash or squash-colored imagery you see in the world. (Pumpkins count!)

