Share Photos of Apple Cakes, Pies, Trees and More

F&W's November ingredient obsession is apples and we're apple-spotting on Instagram with the hashtag #FWMuse. Chefs and fans are already posting their best apple pics and we want to see yours.

Tom Colicchio's Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton, NY just snapped its apple tarte tatin made with local Macoun apples, puff pastry, almond brittle and honey crème fraîche ice cream.

Poppy's Catering in Brooklyn is making mini apple galettes.

Culinary Institute of America Student Black Dirt Kitchen captured some Hudson Valley apples with the foliage still attached.

Philip Speer of the Uchi restaurants in Texas is pairing ocean trout with rose apple and pomegranate.

Chris Cosentino likes his roast pork with Black Arkansas apples and an ingenious fall creation he's calling "Brusselskraut."

And F&W has been drinking our apples with help from Angry Orchard Cider Company.

Think of #FWMuse as a seasonal moodboard and feel free to tag apple dishes you make or eat in restaurants, apple-filled scenes from your favorite farmers’ market, as well as apple-red imagery you see in the world.

Post your photos on Instagram and Twitter using #FWMuse for a chance to be featured on foodandwine.com. How we may use your photos: amexpub.com/socialmediaterms