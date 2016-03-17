The Shamrock Shake Workout Will Make You Glad This Magical Time Comes But Once a Year

You may remember the Reebok wine workout video we posted recently on Food & Wine's Facebook, in which bottles are used as weights to remind you that every arm raise makes the future taste of alcohol that much sweeter. Well, the wonderful sadists over at Reebok CrossFit ONE have just unveiled a new routine, and this one aims to offset the impressive 820 calories in a McDonald's Shamrock Shake. If you’d like to recreate it, we’ve listed the punishing routine below. If you’d rather split your Shake into 365 servings and freeze for single-bite, zero-pull-up enjoyment for the rest of the year, we won’t blame you. Or find a happy balance: drink it and watch videos of people doing these workouts.



Reebok Shamrock Shake-Off Workout:

1-mile run in fewer than 10 minutes

100 Burpees in fewer than 10 minutes

250 DU's (a.ka. "Double Unders," which looks like a jump rope) in fewer than 5 minutes

75 Push-Ups in fewer than 3 minutes

2k Row in fewer than 10 minutes

200 Sit-Ups in fewer than 5 minutes

50 Calories on a Ski-Erg (like a Nordic Ski thing)

100 Pull-Ups

50 Calories on an Assault AirBike (which makes you move your arms at the same time)