Shake Shack's New ChickenShack Sandwich Has a Secret #NoWaste Ingredient

I don’t know where to start with how much I love ChickenShack, Shake Shack's new fried chicken sandwich, which dominated social media when it launched on July 7. I wasn’t the only one obsessed with it: On its first day, it outsold the Shack Burger at all of Shake Shack’s Brooklyn locations, the only places where it’s currently being sold. The Shack Burger has never been outsold before.

I’m not surprised. The ChickenShack is absurdly good. The chicken is slow cooked in buttermilk, before being coated in a peppery batter and deep-fried. It’s got a buttermilk herb mayo that’s an ode to Green Goddess dressing, tangy pickles and soft Martin’s potato rolls. But what I like best about it right now is the shredded lettuce. I know. But that lettuce is actually a #nowaste ingredient: It's the trimmed-off bottom edge of the pretty green leaf that garnishes the Shack Burger. “We always composted the bottom quarter of the green leaf lettuce,” says Mark Rosati, Shake Shack’s culinary director. “But the buttermilk dressing on the ChickenShack pretty much demanded lettuce. The bottom of the green leaf lettuce is especially crisp, so we shredded it and it works.”

