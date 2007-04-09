I was recently in the Dominican Republic and stayed at this great place on the beach in Puerto Plata called Natura Cabañas—a hotel consisting of a handful of private bungalows on the beach. Every morning for breakfast, they served us a huge plate full of sliced fruit (papaya, pineapple, bananas, watermelon and cantaloupe). The fruit was good, but what made it GREAT were the toasted sesame seeds that they sprinkled over the top. I had never seen this before. It was an unexpected addition but so delicious! They added a little nutty crunch that just popped in your mouth. I would say that the best were the bananas and papaya. A really simple touch that made a really tasty impact. I took this trick home with me and turned it into my own little breakfast concoction of sliced bananas over thick Greek yogurt, drizzled with a little honey and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds. I will keep this idea in the back of my head for the next time I want to spruce up a plain plate of fruit—and for the next time I want to escape to sunny DR.