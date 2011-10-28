Sesame Chicken Would Taste Great with Super Broccoli

According to the Associated Press, British scientists spent 14 years developing "super broccoli," a crossbreed of traditional broccoli with a wild Sicilian variety that’s rich in the nutrient glucoraphanin. Already sold as Beneforte in California and Texas, the new (non–genetically modified) hybrid will hit stores across the US this fall. Glucoraphanin has been linked to heart-attack prevention, but even skeptics can appreciate the vegetable—both the regular and souped-up versions—tossed with this quick sesame chicken.

