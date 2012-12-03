Serving Finger Foods with Style

Eating with your hands isn’t just acceptable for cocktail parties and raiding the fridge, it’s now common practice at some of the country’s top restaurants. Here, F&W's Kate Krader spotlights some of the more interesting serving vessels.

Beet Tumbleweeds at Minibar in Washington, DC. Photo courtesy of Powers and Crewe.

Minibar; Washington, DC

To present small bites like beet tumbleweed—a string of fried and tangled beet (photo)—chef and owner José Andrés had artist Sami Hayek make porcelain molds of his hands. minibarbyjoseandres.com.

Travail; Robbinsdale, MN

Chefs Mike Brown, James Winberg and Bob Gerken first introduced extra-long forks to feed their modern-American food directly to guests at the kitchen counter. Now they have a “tableside bites chandelier,” a 15-foot pole that extends from the kitchen to serve diners at the central table. travailkitchen.com.

Eleven Madison Park, New York City

On Daniel Humm’s newly redesigned menu, sous-vide-cooked carrots are passed through a classic meat grinder tableside and served on toasted rye bread, with condiments like fresh grated horseradish. elevenmadisonpark.com.

