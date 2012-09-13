A Sephardic-Ashkenazi Jewish New Year

© Zubin Schroff Having an Ashkenazi father and a Sephardic mother means the best of both culinary worlds when celebrating Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. Read more >>
Having an Ashkenazi father and a Sephardic mother means the best of both culinary worlds when I celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which starts on Sunday night and ends at sundown on Tuesday. From the Ashkenazi side, I eat traditional Eastern European holiday staples braised brisket, pomegranate and apples with honey, which signifies a sweet new year, as well as Mediterranean-rooted Sephardic delicacies like spinach pancakes with lime, golden fried leek patties, tomato-sauce-stewed black-eyed peas, zucchini marrow soufflé and sweet Medjool dates. Here, F&W offers Sephardic Round Challah (left) and more delicious recipes for the Jewish New Year.
