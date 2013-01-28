Senegalese Penicillin

The base for this West African Chicken Soup is a

deeply flavorful chicken broth.

© Stephanie Foley

Food & Wine's senior recipe developer, Grace Parisi, is a Test Kitchen superstar. In this series, she shares some of her favorite recipes to make right now.

Straight-up chicken soup is supposed to be some sort of panacea that people swear by, but it doesn’t work on me. I might do better with ramen, minestrone or pho. Maybe those soups, with all of their complexities could temporarily distract me from feeling crummy. But I’d rather just listen to music. Nothing lifts my spirits like African dance music with great percussion and horn sections. Three of my favorites are Touré Kunda and Orchestra Baobab from Senegal, and Fela Kuti from Nigeria. Their names alone are uplifting. I do like chicken soup, but not for it’s curative promises. It’s a blank canvas onto which you can throw all sorts of interesting colors.

This version uses flavors of West Africa—ginger, curry, coconut milk and banana. Though I can’t dance while I'm eating the soup, I certainly can while I prepare it. And therein lies (my) cure. SEE RECIPE »

