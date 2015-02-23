The Self-Published Cookbook for Rebel Chefs

“The book I constantly grab is the original Au Pied de Cochon cookbook,” Vinny Dotolo says.

F&W Editors
Updated May 23, 2017
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Getting a chef to pick a favorite cookbook is like asking a parent to choose her most-loved child. But F&W pressed great cooks around the country to reveal their top picks of all time.

The Chef: Vinny Dotolo, Animal and Son of a Gun in Los Angeles

The Book: Au Pied de Cochon by Martin Picard (2006)

“The book I constantly grab is the original Au Pied de Cochon cookbook,” Dotolo says. “I love the layout and design and the message. It was self-published, it was just awesome, full of that f***-you spirit. The message in that book is be who you are. It really spoke to me. It was very much in my mind when we opened Animal.”

Related: Recipes from Cookbook Legends
Best Books for Food Lovers
Great Vegetable Cookbooks

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up