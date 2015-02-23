The Self-Published Cookbook for Rebel Chefs

Getting a chef to pick a favorite cookbook is like asking a parent to choose her most-loved child. But F&W pressed great cooks around the country to reveal their top picks of all time.

The Chef: Vinny Dotolo, Animal and Son of a Gun in Los Angeles

The Book: Au Pied de Cochon by Martin Picard (2006)

“The book I constantly grab is the original Au Pied de Cochon cookbook,” Dotolo says. “I love the layout and design and the message. It was self-published, it was just awesome, full of that f***-you spirit. The message in that book is be who you are. It really spoke to me. It was very much in my mind when we opened Animal.”

Related: Recipes from Cookbook Legends

Best Books for Food Lovers

Great Vegetable Cookbooks