The Secret Tool for Perfect Pancakes

Love pancakes but hate the mess making them creates? Your breakfast BFF (a.k.a. F&W’s Justin Chapple) has an easy solution.

F&W Editors
October 12, 2015

Love pancakes but hate the mess making them creates? Your breakfast BFF (a.k.a. F&W’s Justin Chapple) has an easy solution. Watch this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips to find out how to use a turkey baster to make easy pancakes in fun shapes.

For more great cooking tricks and tips, watch all of F&W’s Mad Genius Tips videos.

Related: 11 Pancake Recipes
Quick, Healthy Breakfasts
Great Breakfast Pastries

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up