The Secret Tool for Perfect Pancakes

Love pancakes but hate the mess making them creates? Your breakfast BFF (a.k.a. F&W’s Justin Chapple) has an easy solution. Watch this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips to find out how to use a turkey baster to make easy pancakes in fun shapes.

