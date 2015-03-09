The Secret to Swirl-Topped Cupcakes At Home

Making picture-perfect swirl-topped cupcakes might seem like something you should leave to the pros. But F&W Test Kitchen frosting maestro Justin Chapple has an easy shortcut. 

F&W Editors
March 09, 2015

Making picture-perfect swirl-topped cupcakes might seem like something you should leave to the pros. But F&W Test Kitchen frosting maestro Justin Chapple has an easy shortcut. All you need is two colors of frosting, plastic wrap and a pastry bag—no artistic skills needed. Watch this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips (above) to learn how to make the most beautiful cupcakes ever.

For more smart cooking hacks, watch all of F&W’s Mad Genius Tips videos.

Related: 13 Delicious Cupcake Recipes
Best Chocolate Cake in the U.S.
23 Incredible Layer Cakes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up