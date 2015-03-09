The Secret to Swirl-Topped Cupcakes At Home

Making picture-perfect swirl-topped cupcakes might seem like something you should leave to the pros. But F&W Test Kitchen frosting maestro Justin Chapple has an easy shortcut. All you need is two colors of frosting, plastic wrap and a pastry bag—no artistic skills needed. Watch this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips (above) to learn how to make the most beautiful cupcakes ever.

For more smart cooking hacks, watch all of F&W’s Mad Genius Tips videos.

