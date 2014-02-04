The Secret to Perfect Layer Cake

Never waste frosting trying to cover up mangled or lopsided cake layers again!
Never waste frosting trying to cover up mangled or lopsided cake layers again! For this week's episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W Test Kitchen whiz Justin Chapple demos a brilliant method for perfectly and evenly cutting cake layers with unflavored dental floss and a few toothpicks. It's the perfect trick for anyone planning to bake a cake in honor of Valentine's Day next week. Watch more Mad Genius Tips here.
