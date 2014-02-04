The Secret to Perfect Layer Cake

Never waste frosting trying to cover up mangled or lopsided cake layers again! For this week's episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W Test Kitchen whiz Justin Chapple demos a brilliant method for perfectly and evenly cutting cake layers with unflavored dental floss and a few toothpicks. It's the perfect trick for anyone planning to bake a cake in honor of Valentine's Day next week. Watch more Mad Genius Tips here.

