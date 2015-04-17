The Secret to Nick Balla’s Chicken Wings Revealed

© Eva Kolenko

We realize it was a little mean of us to tease you with the piece in our April Trendspotting column about San Francisco chef Nick Balla’s extraordinarily good chicken wings—now dubbed Japan-o-Mission Wings in their new home at Chino—and not provide you with a recipe.

Chelsea Morse
April 17, 2015

We realize it was a little mean of us to tease you with the piece in our April Trendspotting column about San Francisco chef Nick Balla’s extraordinarily good chicken wings—now dubbed Japan-o-Mission Wings in their new home at Chino—and not provide you with a recipe. We’ve heard your cries! We feel your pain! To the rescue, Chino co-owner and food writer Sara Deseran has this blog post with the eagerly sought-after recipe. Dredge, fry, devour, repeat!

Related: Chicken Wing Recipes
11 New Places to Eat in San Francisco
How To Make Fried Chicken

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up