The Secret to Nick Balla’s Chicken Wings Revealed

We realize it was a little mean of us to tease you with the piece in our April Trendspotting column about San Francisco chef Nick Balla’s extraordinarily good chicken wings—now dubbed Japan-o-Mission Wings in their new home at Chino—and not provide you with a recipe. We’ve heard your cries! We feel your pain! To the rescue, Chino co-owner and food writer Sara Deseran has this blog post with the eagerly sought-after recipe. Dredge, fry, devour, repeat!

