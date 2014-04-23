The Secret Ingredient for Rich Gluten-Free Sauces

Sometimes gluten can sneak up on you in places you wouldn’t expect. One example: Sauces, which are often thickened with flour. Chef Kevin Butler has found another way to give sauces that silky, rich texture. He uses pureed garlic. Give it a try with this jalapeño-garlic sauce.

