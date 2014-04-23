The Secret Ingredient for Rich Gluten-Free Sauces

Sometimes gluten can sneak up on you in places you wouldn’t expect. One example: Sauces, which are often thickened with flour. Chef Kevin Butler has found another way to give sauces that silky, rich texture.
Sometimes gluten can sneak up on you in places you wouldn’t expect. One example: Sauces, which are often thickened with flour. Chef Kevin Butler has found another way to give sauces that silky, rich texture. He uses pureed garlic. Give it a try with this jalapeño-garlic sauce.
Related: 32 Incredible Gluten-Free Recipes
Why Every Gluten-Free Household Needs a Box of Potato Flakes
10 Gluten-Free Cookies That Will Never Let You Down