The Secret Ingredient for Rich Gluten-Free Sauces

F&W Editors
April 23, 2014

Sometimes gluten can sneak up on you in places you wouldn’t expect. One example: Sauces, which are often thickened with flour. Chef Kevin Butler has found another way to give sauces that silky, rich texture. He uses pureed garlic. Give it a try with this jalapeño-garlic sauce.

