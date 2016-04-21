The Secret Ingredient for the Best-Ever Stir-Fry: Ketchup

Fast and easy-to-assemble, stir-fries are the perfect meal to throw together when you're low on time. But how do you make a restaurant-worthy stir-fry? Try adding ketchup, which balances the heat and adds delicious sweetness. Here, five excellent ketchup-spiked stir-fries that will make you a believer.

Star chef Joanne Chang's mother used to make this sweet-and-spicy shrimp stir-fry all the time, with ketchup as the secret ingredient.

"The heat-sweet factor here is phenomenal," says F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern who uses Heinz's corn syrup-free ketchup in this tasty stir-fry.

Serve this fast, healthy stir-fry with snow peas and steamed rice.

Traditional Szechuan dishes are often quite spicy, but ketchup helps balance the heat nicely.

This excellent stir-fry comes together in just 30 minutes.