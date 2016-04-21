The Secret Ingredient for the Best-Ever Stir-Fry: Ketchup

Ketchup is for more than just dipping fries.
Fast and easy-to-assemble, stir-fries are the perfect meal to throw together when you're low on time. But how do you make a restaurant-worthy stir-fry? Try adding ketchup, which balances the heat and adds delicious sweetness. Here, five excellent ketchup-spiked stir-fries that will make you a believer.
1. Mama Chang's Stir-Fried Shrimp and Scallions
Star chef Joanne Chang's mother used to make this sweet-and-spicy shrimp stir-fry all the time, with ketchup as the secret ingredient.
2. Sweet and Sour Bangkok-Style Chicken with Chiles
"The heat-sweet factor here is phenomenal," says F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern who uses Heinz's corn syrup-free ketchup in this tasty stir-fry.
3. Sweet-and-Sour Shrimp
Serve this fast, healthy stir-fry with snow peas and steamed rice.
4. Szechuan Shrimp
Traditional Szechuan dishes are often quite spicy, but ketchup helps balance the heat nicely.
5. Pork Tenderloin with Wild Mushrooms, Ginger and Scallions
This excellent stir-fry comes together in just 30 minutes.