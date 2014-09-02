The Secret to Better Garlic Flavor

In this week’s video from Panna, chef Jonathan Waxman reveals the right way to mash garlic, and a chef’s secret to improving its flavor: He removes the inner white or green sliver, which can be responsible for a bitter note. This super-easy step can make the difference between a good dish and a great dish.

