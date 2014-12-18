The Searzall Team Wishes You Searzons Greetings

This year, the must-have Christmas gift on every little chef’s list is the Searzall. Mad genius food scientist Dave Arnold’s blowtorch attachment, which sears pretty much anything to a perfect crisp, is finally available on Amazon for anyone to buy. In celebration, Arnold and his team are wishing everyone “Searzons Greetings” by posting awesome Searzall technique videos on the Searzall tumblr page every day until December 26. Head there right now to see a Cheerwine-glazed ham undergo some serious caramelization.

