The Searzall Sold Out in Hours, But It's Coming Back!

Yesterday, mad food scientist Dave Arnold's Searzall finally went on sale at retail—and promptly sold out. Amazon was the first seller of the long-awaited gadget is an attachment that turns a blowtorch into a powerful hand-held broiler that can create a crispy crust on anything from steaks to pizza to scallops. The only other Searzalls out there belong to those who helped fund the project on Kickstarter and Shopstarter.



This news was a big disappointment to anyone (including most of us at F&W) who'd spent the last year loudly hinting, to anyone who would listen, that we'd be pretty happy to find a Searzall under the tree this year. So we reached out to Arnold, who had some good news: a second round of Searzalls will arrive in time for the holidays.



Arnold envisions all kinds of home cooks using the Searzall—not just professional chefs. It’s the perfect tool for tailgaiters, campers, grilling enthusiasts, pro picnickers and even Thanksgiving perfectionists. “I never want some one to feel sad because their Thanksgiving turkey is not perfectly browned,” he says. “The Searzall can alleviate that issue.” (He’s not kidding. Read about how he proved the Searzall’s Thanksgiving prep prowess during his visit to the F&W Test Kitchen last Thanksgiving.)



Here's our advice: Keep the Searzall’s Amazon page bookmarked, because when they come back in stock we’re pretty sure they won’t last long.

