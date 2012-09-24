© Stephanie Meyer

Scallops are so delicious this time of year and this Thai green curry is a superb way to do something a little special with them. This is Saturday night food in my house, not Tuesday night fare.

The curry is hot, no doubt, but it should be seasoned for sweetness as well, as this is the hallmark of all great green curries from this part of the world. I omitted the small, green, pea eggplants that are typically used to give the curry a sweet and bitter profile, but if you have access to them, by all means use them. If not, no worries—the whole balance of the recipe hinges on the sweetness inherent in the sea scallops. Just be sure to season with a pinch or two of sugar, agave or honey when you make the final pan sauce for this Thai treat.

Go to Recipe: Seared Sea Scallops with Fresh Green Curry and Spinach

