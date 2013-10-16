Sean Brock's African Culinary Adventure

Chef Sean Brock is known for obsessively championing Southern ingredients at his restaurants: McCrady's and Husk in Charleston, as well as the new Husk Nashville. Brock's research takes him as far as Senegal, and F&W joined the chef there for a story in our November issue, The Senegalese Roots of Southern Cooking. He shares behind-the-scenes photos from the trip in an online exclusive, Chef Dream Trips: Senegal. The experience was so influential that Brock returned to the country for an upcoming episode of PBS's brilliant series The Mind of a Chef. Narrated by Tony Bourdain, the show examines the process of two of the country's most compelling chefs, Brock, and later this season, April Bloomfield. Watch a Senegal clip above–the full episode airs the week of October 26 (check local PBS listings for the time).

