Sean Brock Curating Taste Talks and Bringing Fried Chicken and Whiskey to Brooklyn

A few weeks ago, I wrote that I wished that Husk chef Sean Brock would open a restaurant in New York City. In what I would like to consider a compromise to that plea, Brock has announced that he is curating the Taste Talks festival in Brooklyn this September.

The three-day festival at the Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg includes lots of good conversations that focus on multiple arenas of the food world, as well as superfun parties (last year, Questlove DJ'd the all-star barbecue).

For this year, Brock has some big plans. "Expect smart talks about the past, present and future of American foodways, with a strong emphasis on the South, of course," he says. "There will be smoke, good music and whiskey along for the ride."

Other stars of the festival include F&W's brand new Best New Chefs Jeremiah Stone and Fabian von Hauske and the venerable Mexican chef Enrique Olvera. Because Brock knows whiskey better than anyone, he's bringing along master distiller Drew Kulsveen from Willett. And then there's this: The Husk/Mission Chinese LowCountry Boil, a collaboration with Danny Bowien, that will feature Fried Chicken made by the two (!!!!).

Tickets are going on sale now. Here's the link. See you at the LowCountry boil!

And boom—there's my Sean Brock restaurant in New York City, at least for one day.