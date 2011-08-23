Seamus Mullen’s Pollo with Piquillos

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

Chicken Salad with Piquillo Dressing.

New York’s Spanish-cooking star Seamus Mullen (an Irishman by way of Vermont) opened his new spot, Tertulia, in the West Village last week. Eater interviewed the Next Iron Chef finalist this afternoon about his inspiration and the importance of authenticity when it comes to Spanish cooking. “To me, this place is authentically New York,” says Mullen, who will incorporate great local ingredients into his recipes. What’s most important to us is that his food is delicious, like this recipe for Chicken Salad With Piquillo Dressing.