The Science Behind Letting Meat Rest After Cooking

Hugh Acheson explains why you need to be patient when it comes to cooking meat.

F&W Editors
October 22, 2015

After you cook a delicious chop or steak, the last thing you want to do is wait to eat it. But when it comes to meat, patience is a virtue. In this clip from the 2015 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen (below), chef Hugh Acheson explains exactly why you definitely need to let meat rest before slicing into it.

 

Recipe pictured: Lamb Steak Frites

