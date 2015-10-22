The Science Behind Letting Meat Rest After Cooking

After you cook a delicious chop or steak, the last thing you want to do is wait to eat it. But when it comes to meat, patience is a virtue. In this clip from the 2015 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen (below), chef Hugh Acheson explains exactly why you definitely need to let meat rest before slicing into it.

Recipe pictured: Lamb Steak Frites

