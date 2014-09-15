The Science Behind Great Cake (and More)

Getting a chef to pick a favorite cookbook is like asking a parent to choose her most-loved child. But F&W pressed great cooks around the country to reveal their all-time top picks.

The Chef: Lissa Doumani

The Book: CookWise, by Shirley Corriher (1997)

“There is science to baking, but because that’s not what I studied, this book was kind of an eye-opener,” Doumani says. “I can make a cake, I can futz with a cake and still come out with a cake, but I didn’t know that there was actually a plan—as long as you keep to these reasonable proportions, you will have success. That was cool. I just thought it was fly-by-your-pants, keep trying it until you get it right.”

Related: 25 Great Recipes for Cakes

33 Incredible Cookbook Gifts

Best Books for Food Lovers