Scenes from an Active Government

Today is World Egg Day and we're celebrating by looking back in history. While the government might be running a little slow these days, they were clearly taking care of business in 1939 when this photo was taken.

The original caption reads: "Future may see hens lay eggs of different colors through experiments of government experts. Washington, D.C., April 7. Joseph's coat of many colors may now be duplicated in the poultry laboratory where hens paint their own eggs over a range of hues from pearly white, through the various shades of brown, to sky blue. These experiments are in progress at the National Agricultural Research Center, Beltsville, Maryland. In this picture is shown Charles A. Denton, Junior Chemist, measuring the width, circumference and height of the white of a colored egg to determine the amount of albumen present."

Related: Beautiful Egg Dishes

A Chef's Irresistible Breakfast Eggs

The Best Deviled Egg Recipes