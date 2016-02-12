Say "I Love You" With a Giant Steak

This year, bring the steakhouse experience home for Valentine's Day.
Impress your date with a romantic dinner featuring a large, juicy, show-stopping steak. From buttery rib eye to old-school porterhouse, here are nine delicious steak recipes to win Valentine's Day.
1. T-Bone Fiorentina with Sautéed Spinach
Mario Batali drizzles giant T-bone steaks with a peppery olive oil just before serving.
2. Spice-Rubbed T-Bone Steaks
Big, thick steaks need a lot of seasoning, so be sure to cover them liberally with salt, pepper and any rub before grilling.
3. Rib Eye and Radishes in Bagna Cauda Butter
What's the secret to this amazing steak? Baste it with garlicky anchovy butter while it roasts.
4. Throwback Porterhouse Steak
Butcher Tom Mylan loves making big porterhouse steaks like his father did in the 1980s, brushing them with a simple and delicious combination of bottled barbecue sauce spiked with cheap beer.
5. Flank Steaks with Shallot-Red Wine Sauce
A buttery red wine-and-shallot sauce with a touch of sweetness from balsamic vinegar turns a simple, juicy flank steak into a special meal.
6. Flat Iron Steaks with Blue Cheese Butter
Blue cheese butter made with Gorgonzola, shallot, tarragon and Worcestershire sauce adds great flavor to any steak.
7. Steak with Shallots and Lyonnaise Potatoes
Star chef Daniel Boulud's delectable steak is ready in just 30 minutes.
8. Southeast Asian Rib Eye Steaks
These steaks get a terrific boost of umami from the anchovies and mustard in the marinade.
9. Butter-Basted Rib Eye Steaks
Halfway through cooking, these bone-in rib eyes are basted with a mixture of butter, thyme and garlic, so they're crusty outside and richly flavored.
