This Savory Onion Crumble Is Your Thanksgiving Secret Weapon

Almost every dish can be improved with some crunch—and that goes double for Thanksgiving sides like mashed potatoes and green bean casserole. At Finch & Fork in Santa Barbara, chef James Siao has come up with a savory herb streusel that adds instant crunch and flavor to any dish. Sprinkle it on your Thanksgiving dishes or just keep it around the house to upgrade pasta, salads or soup.

Herb Crumble

3 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

8 tablespoons cold butter, cubed

Pinch of salt

Preheat the oven to 325°. Combine all of the ingredients except butter in a large bowl. Add the butter and mix gently with your hands until small and medium-sized pellets form. Loosely spread the mixture on a baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes or so to make sure the crumble cooks evenly and turns golden brown. The mix will keep for a week in an airtight container at room temperature.

Related: 8 Creamy Mashed Potato Recipes

17 Thanksgiving Soups

Thanksgiving Recipes to Make Ahead and Freeze