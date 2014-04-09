Savory Buckwheat Crêpes with Pinot Noir

These healthy recipes are all created to pair with wine (which has 120 to 150 calories for a 5-ounce glass)—all for 600 calories or fewer.

Sara Morris, the lovely blogger behind Sprouted Kitchen, showed me the virtue of buckwheat crêpes for dinner when she created this recipe for the magazine. I’ve been making my own version lately with buttermilk, which adds a lovely tang. The buckwheat flour is quite earthy, so it’s delicious with fresh, creamy cheeses, like the ricotta here, and light, juicy red wines, like Pinot Noir.

Buttermilk Buckwheat Crêpes Stuffed with Ricotta and Greens

Total: 45 MIN

2 servings (4 Stuffed Crêpes)

Crêpe batter

1 egg, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons buckwheat flour

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons low-fat buttermilk

1/4 cup 2% milk

½ tablespoon melted butter, plus more for the skillet

Salt

Filling

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 small garlic clove, thinly sliced

½ pound mixed cooking greens, tough stems remove, leaves cut crosswise 1 inch thick

Salt

½ cup whole-milk ricotta

½ teaspoon lemon zest

1. Make the crêpe batter: In a medium bowl, whisk the egg with the buttermilk, milk, flours and ½ tablespoon melted butter, then whisk in a pinch of salt. Let stand while you make the filling

2. Make the filling: In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderately high heat until softened but not browned, about 1 minute. Add the greens and 1 tablespoon of water and season with salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the greens are tender, 3 to 5 minutes.

3. In a small bowl, whisk the ricotta with the lemon zest and season with a small pinch of salt.

4. Heat a medium nonstick skillet over moderate heat and brush with a thin coating of melted butter. When the skillet is quite hot, add ¼ cup of batter to the skillet and swirl so it forms a round that’s at least 6 inches wide. Cook until the top of the crêpe is set and the edges on the underside are nicely browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a spatula or your fingers, flip the crêpe and cook until browned, 1 to 2 minutes longer. Transfer the crêpe to a plate and repeat with the remaining batter; you will make about 5 crêpes.

5. Arrange 4 of the crêpes on a work surface and spread 2 tablespoons of the ricotta down the center of each of them. Divide the greens among the crêpes, then fold into thirds them and serve.

Wine: A juicy, lightly earthy Pinot Noir, like 2011 Love.

One serving 371 cal; 21.5 gm fat; 9.6 gm sat fat; 27 gm carb; 4.2 gm fiber; 18 gm protein

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

Related: How to Make Crêpes

21 Great Breakfast For Dinner Recipes

31 Fantastic Gluten-Free Recipes