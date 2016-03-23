Save Your Teeth by Eating Your Easter Candy All at Once

Gather your chocolate bunnies and round up your Crème Eggs, because science says you should eat them all in one massive binge.

Okay, that’s a little hyperbolic. But according to Metro, the experts from oral hygiene products producer TePe say that eating all of your Easter chocolate in one go is better for your teeth than grazing on sugar over a period of a few days. That’s because every time we eat sugar our mouths need between twenty minutes and two hours to recover and rebalance the acid levels. If you continue to occasionally nosh on Peeps and Robin’s Eggs, your teeth never get to fully recover. By eating it all in one glorious, pastel-hued sugarfest, you avoid constantly barraging your teeth with sugar and they only need to readjust once.

Following this advice might make your teeth happy, but your pancreas (tasked with regulating your blood sugar) might take issue. If you're going to prioritize oral hygiene over temperance, at least opt for the really good stuff. For the best, consult our Easter candy rankings.