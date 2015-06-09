A Save-the-World Dish at LA's Alma

Last Friday, June 5, was World Environment Day (#WED15). I’m personally going to keep celebrating it in as many ways, big and small, as I can. Look out, too, for some cool future developments from F&W on the subject (#NoWaste).

Meanwhile, in the category of save-the-world food, I’m inspired by a dish from Ari Taymor at Alma in L.A. He’s an outstanding F&W Best New Chef 2014, and he’s one of the more thoughtful cooks in this country. Taymor is preparing food that deals with the reality of the drought crisis in California—even as some farmers are under threat of going out of business and restaurants consider charging for tap water.

So, here’s Taymor’s gorgeous, inspirational Slow-Roasted Carrots and Maitakes with Peaches and Nasturtium, and here’s his #WED2015 explanation of it: “Here, we use the uglier ‘second’ peaches, the ones that usually get thrown out by the farmers, and sun dry them. The nasturtiums grow wild and are native to California; these carrots are grown by a farmer near Ventura, specifically because they can withstand the summer heat.” Go Ari Taymor; I can’t wait to go beyond admiring this dish and taste it myself.

