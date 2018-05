OK. I'm not a conspiracy theorist, but this Savagnin thing—which I posted about here and here—is getting spooky. Not only does Frank Bruni mention Savagnin in yesterday's review of Gramercy Tavern, but Eric Asimov also name-checks Jura's most obscure grape in yesterday's Times wine column. Soon we'll all be sipping oxidative, sherry-like whites from France's eastern border, and saying things like, "Gosh, remember when people used to drink Chardonnay? Weird times."