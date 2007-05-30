Savagnin, It's Everywhere!

Ray Isle
May 30, 2007

Go figure-it seems to be a Savagnin moment. Not more than a few days after I blogged about my experiences with this oddball Jura grape variety, following the terrific meal I had at the new midtown Italian offshoot of Hearth, Insieme, here comes Moira Hodgson at the NY Observer, reviewing Insieme and writing about the same darn Puffeney Savagnin that Paul Grieco recommended to me. Paul! Are you starting a movement? What's going on here?

Anyway, as a 19th century Englishman might say if he were to write the next phrase, the stuff's deucedly difficult to find, but if your interest has outpaced your inertia, try going to wine-searcher.com and searching for Savagnin. And if the Puffeney doesn't turn up, consider the Rijckaert-also a mighty fine wine.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up