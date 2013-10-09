Sarah Bolla's Gorgeous Recipe Photos

F&W searched the web for the best photographers, recipe developers and lifestyle bloggers to cook and shoot our most popular recipes. One of our 2013 Digital Food Awards winners, Sarah Bolla is a trained chef who now focuses on food styling. Right now, she's particularly loving accents that feature "earthy, raw, organic pottery and stone." Browse this new F&W slideshow for her takes on delicious recipes like gingery steamed salmon with chives (left) and a speckled Giraffe-Spot Cake with cream cheese frosting.

