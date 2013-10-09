Sarah Bolla's Gorgeous Recipe Photos

F&W Editors
October 09, 2013

F&W searched the web for the best photographers, recipe developers and lifestyle bloggers to cook and shoot our most popular recipes. One of our 2013 Digital Food Awards winners, Sarah Bolla is a trained chef who now focuses on food styling. Right now, she's particularly loving accents that feature "earthy, raw, organic pottery and stone." Browse this new F&W slideshow for her takes on delicious recipes like gingery steamed salmon with chives (left) and a speckled Giraffe-Spot Cake with cream cheese frosting.

Related: Photo-Worthy Restaurant Dishes
Art-Inspired Desserts
Colorful Dishes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up