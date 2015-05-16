Sangria for Every Season

By mixing up the base, the added booze and the garnishes, you can create entirely different sangrias to take you through each season.

Spring

When people are craving lighter flavors, make your sangria with crisp white wines and botanical-scented booze, like gin, cucumber-infused vodka or St-Germain, the lovely elderflower liqueur. Garnish your pitchers with strawberries, late-season citrus or herbs like dill and mint.

Summer

Summer has practically become synonymous with rosé, so why not make a sangria from it? You can make the drink sweet, using ginger ale and guava nectar, as in this recipe. For a drier style, cut the soda.

You can also start your formula at the farmers’ market by picking out the fruit that looks best. Find awesome peaches? Then build your sangria with a lush white wine, like Viognier. Then, perhaps, add a peach-friendly booze, like bourbon. Watermelon looking tasty? Try a sangria made with white wine and freshly blended watermelon juice along with citrus syrup to brighten it up.

Or skip the wine and make your sangria with beer.

Fall

During apple season, why not use hard cider in your sangria? Emphasize the apple-y flavor using both apple juice and applejack.

Or bring in other fall fruits like cranberries, and make the sangria with the last of the season’s rosé.

Winter

Make a classic red wine sangria feel even more wintery by sweetening it with a warming spiced syrup.

Or to create something extra festive, use sparkling wine, sweet-and-nutty East India sherry and cinnamon syrup.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

