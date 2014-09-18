Sang Yoon's Tour of North American Bathrooms, Voiced by Jenn Louis

At Food & Wine, some of our favorite chefs have a seriously silly side to match their awesome creativity in the kitchen. Best New Chef 2012 Jenn Louis, of Lincoln and Sunshine Tavern in Portland, Oregon, has long been an Instagram star in our eyes, documenting her gorgeous Italian-inflected dishes. But we were especially intrigued when her pal (and our hero) chef Sang Yoon showed up in her feed…in the ladies’ room. Sang hosts a series of brief lavatorial adventures, lip-syncing to Jenn’s off-camera narration to create an effect similar to a dubbed-over kung-fu film. We asked Jenn what inspired the North American bathroom tour.

“Alcohol, duh! Sang and I were just fooling around at Hinoki and the Bird in L.A., and we went to the women’s bathroom. Why? I have no idea. There was no one in there, so we decided to make a video. Now every time we’re together, we do one. We’ve done them in six states: in New York City, in Aspen, at both of my restaurants in Portland. We’ve done them all over. They’re totally ridiculous.”

Watch out: They may be filming someday soon in a restroom near you.