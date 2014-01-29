A Sancerre Stunt Double

Brooklyn-based wine buyer Ben Bohen reveals his favorite bottle for less than $17.
Here, wine experts reveal their favorite bottles costing less than $17. Many of the selections are lesser known but absolutely worth the search.
Who: Ben Bohen, wine buyer at Waterfront Wines and Spirits in Brooklyn
What: 2012 Marc Plouzeau Touraine Sauvignon Blanc for $13
Why: “This is a crisp and totally quaffable white wine that goes well with a variety of dishes, but is also a crowd-pleaser just on its own. It delivers some of the racy minerality of Sancerre at half the price or even less.”
Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.
